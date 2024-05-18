Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for five counties with lightning and hail likely

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for five counties.

The status-yellow alert will run from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday in Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford.

The weather agency said there will be torrential downpours in some areas with lightning and hail.

It warned there could be travel-related issues and spot flooding in affected areas.

Elsewhere, the weather this weekend will be mixed. Showers are expected in Munster and Leinster on Saturday, with the odd heavy one possible in the southeast in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 21 degrees Celsius with northerly breezes.

Any showers will soon die out on Saturday night and it will become dry with long clear spells. Temperatures will drop to between 7 and 10 degrees overnight.

Many areas will be dry on Sunday with long sunny spells, according to Met Éireann. It will be cloudier at times near northwestern coasts.

Scattered showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, mainly in parts of the midlands and south, with some heavy and thundery downpours possible. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees are expected.

Any showers or thunderstorms will die away early on Sunday night to leave a dry night under mostly clear skies.

Met Éireann said next week will begin warm and humid with the potential for thunderstorm activity. It will then turn cooler and less humid from midweek.

