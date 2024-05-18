Jürgen Klopp joins Instagram and already nearly has one million followers

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp becomes the newest football manager to join Instagram.

The German coach's first post on the social media platform contained a heartfelt message to Liverpool fans ahead of his final game with the club tomorrow.

In the post, Klopp described his time at Liverpool as "a love affair". He continued, "From the first day, it was an absolutely incredible time".

The post has already amassed over 850,000 likes, and Klopp's account has over 700,000 followers.

Liverpool is set to host Wolves in their final game of the Premier League season tomorrow. Kick-off is at 4 pm.

