Murder investigation launched after man (20s) killed in Drimnagh shooting

A murder investigation has been launched in Dublin after a young man was fatally shot overnight.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was also requested to attend the location of a potentially explosive device nearby on Sunday night.

In an update on Monday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Maher confirmed that Gardaí were alerted to shots being fired at Knocknarea Road in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 shortly after midnight.

Gardaí attended the scene and found two vehicles, a black Mercedes-Benz and a black Volkswagen Golf, which appeared to have been involved in a collision.

A man aged in his early 20s was also found with gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics from the Dublin Fire Brigade administered first aid, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí then became aware of the potential explosive device on Knocknarea Court and requested the Army EOD team to attend.

The EOD team made the device safe and removed it for technical examination.

Arrests

Shortly after the shooting, members of the Garda Regional Armed Support Unit came across three males, two aged in their early 20s and one in his teens, on Slievebloom Road.

The three males were arrested under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and are currently detained at Garda stations in Dublin.

Superintendent Maher confirmed a number of scenes, including the scene of the fatal shooting, remain sealed off while technical examinations take place.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene on Knocknarea Road, and a formal identification is yet to be made.

The office of the State pathologist and the coroner have been notified, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A number of other vehicles on Knocknarea Road have been damaged and remain part of the technical examination, while a vehicle of interest, a silver Ford Focus, is being examined on Sperrin Road.

An investigation room has been established at Sundrive Road Garda station, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person with CCTV footage in the wider area of Cooley Road, Brandon Road, Errigal Gardens, Crumlin Road, Slievenamon Road, Mourne Road, and associated side roads and who were in the Knocknarea Road area between 11.30 pm and 12.30 pm last night to make any footage available to An Garda Síochána," Superintendent Maher said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda station on 01-666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

By Muireann Duffy

