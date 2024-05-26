Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Sergio Perez walks away from horror crash on opening lap of Monaco Grand Prix

Sergio Perez walks away from horror crash on opening lap of Monaco Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico is in garage, © Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Sergio Perez walked away unharmed from a staggering crash on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 78-lap race was immediately red-flagged after Perez’s Red Bull hit the barrier as the field made its way up the hill from Sainte Devote.

The Red Bull was destroyed on impact with all but one of the Mexican’s four wheels ripping off his car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perez, who started 16th, walked away from the high-speed crash with debris scattered across the street track.

The Mexican driver was sent into the wall after Kevin Magnussen’s front-left wheel made contract with the rear-right of Perez’s Red Bull.

Magnussen’s Haas team-mate was also taken out in the collision. “That was unnecessary,” said the German driver.

Magnussen, who is already on 10 penalty points and would face a ban if punished further, believed he should have been afforded more space by Perez.

Advertisement

Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

“I just got pushed into the wall and made contact with him,” the Dane told Sky Sports F1.

“I trusted he was going to leave a space for me since I was there.

“You have to have a car width otherwise you leave the guy no option. It is unfortunate, a lot of cost for the team, a lot of work for the guys, and a missed opportunity today.

“I don’t know. It is something they will look at. It is a big crash. From my point of view, I was there and I got squeezed to the wall. I don’t know how they are going to look at it.”

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Several people injured after turbulence on flight from Doha to Dublin

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

50 people prevented from entering Republic of Ireland through the North last week

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement