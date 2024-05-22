Investigation into suspected petrol bomb attack at building in Tallaght

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a property in Tallaght, County Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a fire at a vacant property on High Street at approximately 11:10pm and attended the scene.

Local fire services attended the scene and the fire was brought under control a short time later.

There were no injuries reported to anyone at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene has since been conducted.

Last month, the Department of Integration confirmed that IPAS was considering an offer of the use of St John’s House in Tallaght as asylum seeker accommodation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of High Street, Tallaght between 10:30pm and 11:30pm and who observed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users or pedestrians who were travelling in the area during this time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

