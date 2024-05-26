Several people injured after turbulence on flight from Doha to Dublin

12 people have been injured after turbulence on a flight inbound to Dublin Airport from Doha in Qatar.

Emergency services met the 6 passengers and 6 staff concerned when the flight landed just before 1 pm today.

The injuries happened when the Qatar Airways flight experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

In a statement, Dublin Airport says it continues to provide full assistance to all passengers and staff.

It follows a recent incident involving turbulence on a flight from London to Singapore, in which one passenger died and several were injured.

