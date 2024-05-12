End of Junior Cert Exams Party in Wexford

Are you ready for the biggest End of Junior Cert Exams Party in the South East next month?

Pulse Teen Events… Irelands biggest and longest running teenage events brand is returning to Wexford for their biggest event of 2024.

For 3rd year secondary school students, this is the ultimate celebration you won't want to miss.

Get ready to dance to the beats of Ireland's top DJs and celebrate your hard work paying off throughout the year.

The Centenary Stores Nightclub will host the unforgettable night of music, friends, and memories that will last a lifetime.

The End of Junior Cert Exams Party, hosted at Wexford's ultimate hotspot, the Centenary Stores Nightclub, will take place on Tuesday, 18th of June.

Tickets from €15.00 + booking fee go on sale Monday 13th May 8.00pm from www.officialpulse.com.

Please note this is a strictly zero alcohol event.

Licensed security and First Aid will be available on site.