Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

End of Junior Cert Exams Party in Wexford

End of Junior Cert Exams Party in Wexford
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Are you ready for the biggest End of Junior Cert Exams Party in the South East next month?

Pulse Teen Events… Irelands biggest and longest running teenage events brand is returning to Wexford for their biggest event of 2024.

For 3rd year secondary school students, this is the ultimate celebration you won't want to miss.

Get ready to dance to the beats of Ireland's top DJs and celebrate your hard work paying off throughout the year.

Advertisement

The Centenary Stores Nightclub will host the unforgettable night of music, friends, and memories that will last a lifetime.

The End of Junior Cert Exams Party, hosted at Wexford's ultimate hotspot, the Centenary Stores Nightclub, will take place on Tuesday, 18th of June.

Tickets from €15.00 + booking fee go on sale Monday 13th May 8.00pm from www.officialpulse.com.

For more information, check out:

Advertisement

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pulse.ie/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialpulse1/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Pulseofficial1

Please note this is a strictly zero alcohol event.

Advertisement

Licensed security and First Aid will be available on site.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Bruce Springsteen has message for fans ahead of Kilkenny gig tonight

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Teenager has part of each ear bitten off during assault

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Sunday Sport: Leinster and Ulster football finals, Manchester United host Arsenal

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement