"Grá ar an Trá is better than Love Island"
Credits: @gra.ar.an.tra Instagram
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Viewers have said that "Grá ar an Trá is better than Love Island", according to Buzz.ie.

The Waterford-based show has received largely positive responses with many watchers taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their views.

Here is what viewers had to say about the new show!

One user posted "#GráArAnTrá is already about 10 million times better than #LoveIslandUK . Real people, not obsessed with having a six-pack or a perfect body, not b**chy (yet at least!) and fully up for having the craic. Love it already!"

Another viewer posted "Grá ar an Trá is up there with Father Ted and Tallafornia, as some of the greatest shows to ever come out of this wonderful country."

The show has even appeared on this week's installment of Gogglebox Ireland.

Gráinne Seoige, James Kavanagh and Síomha Ní Ruairc bring the show to life, with the "Couple with the most focail" at the end of the season winning €10k.

Catch Beat's own Megan O'Regan-Byrne as she embarks on her journey to find love - and a cúpla focail on the way - on Virgin Media 2 at 9pm tomorrow.

