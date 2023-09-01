Beat presenter and Carlow-native Megan O'Regan Byrne to feature on Grá ar an Trá

Beat presenter and Carlow-native Megan O'Regan Byrne is set to feature on the Irish Love Island, Grá ar an Trá.

She will be alongside nine other singletons who will split their time between flirting and speaking and learning Irish.

The aim is to be crowned the ‘couple with the most focal’ and walk away with €10,000.

Under the watchful eye of Cinnire Gráinne Seoige, the participants will be put through their paces to learn Irish to find love.

The idea is that one person in the couple is líofa as Gaeilge (fluent in Irish) and the other is not.

It's then up to the Gaeilgeoirs to teach their partner as much Irish as they can.

The Virgin Media Television show will see Irish influencers James Kavanagh and Síomha Ní Ruairc throw open the doors of their ‘Love Teach.’

They will act as the Bean and Man an Tí ensuring the couples are keeping a balance between grá agus Gaeilge.

The couples will compete through fun tasks, cheeky challenges, and romantic rendezvous.

A trip to the Gaeltacht is a staple of Irish people’s formative years, and not just for the immersion in the language, but for first crushes, first kisses, and first romances.

Speaking to Beat News ahead of the airing date, Megan said:

I am so excited that the secret is finally out & I can’t wait for people to watch the show. I am a little bit nervous but that’s to be expected, I’m gonna be on national tv?! That’s wild. My time in the Love Teach was amazing, the best experience of my life. I will be chatting about it more on-air in the coming weeks closer to the transmission date, so all will be revealed. You’ll have to tune in to see if I found Grá and if I learned a couple focal too!

The cast was revealed at Virgin Media's new season launch on Wednesday.

Filming for the show took place in Waterford in May with it set to hit TV screens later this year.

