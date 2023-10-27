New Harry Styles book has been released

A new book featuring Harry Styles is now available on Amazon at a price of under €20. This book, featuring over 100 photos of the highly acclaimed singer, is a perfect gift for Styles' fans.

For those dedicated fans of Harry Styles, this book should find a special place on your coffee table, perhaps right next to your Watermelon Sugar scented candle.

The book is split into three sections, each exploring his music, fashion, and magnetic charm. Fans will get the chance to appreciate his iconic looks, including those from Coachella 2022 and the Met Gala.

The Harry Styles Photo Book Is Finally Here — And It’s Already a Bestseller on Amazon https://t.co/Nl0eekWQeA pic.twitter.com/RHUA2u7kbN — Nyanza Shaw, Esq. (@ShawEsquire) October 24, 2023



It was released on October 24 and is currently being offered at a 10% discount on Amazon.

While you might not be able to bring Harry Styles into your home, this book is the next best thing. It not only features a stunning cover that would be a great addition to your collection of fashion coffee table books but also includes insights from experts in music, culture, and style.

The former One Direction star recently wrapped up his Love On Tour shows last week after playing to more than five million people over 173 dates.

The shows have raised more than 6.5 million dollars for charities, including causes of reproductive rights, gun control, humanitarian aid and voting rights.

Love On Tour - Chicago Night 2

October 2022 pic.twitter.com/AdBUo9oJiV — brooke (@brookephotoedit) October 19, 2023

