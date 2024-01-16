Jake Cornish reportedly quits Love Island All Stars

Jake Cornish has reportedly left the Love Island All Stars show after spending one day in the villa.

Multiple reports claim the 27-year-old quit the ITV show after a public poll paired him with Liberty Poole his ex-girlfriend from 2021.

According to CapitalXtra, Jake immediately quit after his pairing and his exit has left 'show producers in chaos.'

An insider told the tabloid: "Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there.

“It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him."

“Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama," added the source, "Jake couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show - it's not his time and it's not the right time to find love."

According to the Daily Star, Jake, and Liberty have not spoken since calling it quits in 2021.

The couple met during series 7 of Love Island and had a romance before their journey came to an end just days before the final when Liberty called things off.

Jake had earlier told the Daily Star that he knew his ex was going to be in the house before the show aired.

He said: "I know full-well she's in there. I'd put my house on it that she's in there. I know she's in there for a fact.

"I've not seen her, I've not spoke to her. I just know she's done well and she's fit and healthy. That's it, really."

Asked whether he would consider rekindling things with her, Jake said: "No, I don't think so. I think I've matured, I've done things, I've looked back on relationships and you look at things differently.

