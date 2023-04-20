K-pop star Moonbin dies age 25

K-pop star Moonbin has been found dead at the age of 25 in South Korea's capital.

Local media reported the singer was discovered at his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

Advertisement

Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies aged 25 https://t.co/5HsrG02PqR — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 19, 2023

Moonbin was a child actor before making his debut as a member of boyband Astro in 2016.

According to Sky News, Fantagio Music confirmed the news of Moonbin's death in a statement on social media.

Advertisement

"On April 19, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky."

"Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the Astro members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."

Tributes

Since the news was announced fans have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the loss of the star with one fan writing: “Fly, little bird, fly. Rest in peace Moonbin."

Another posted: "I still can’t believe it.. astro was one of the first kpop groups I dived into and moonbin just had that bright pull to him that had me absolutely enchanted. We lost him too soon. condolences to his loved ones and may he rest in peace."

Advertisement

While a third fan wrote: "Thank you for being one of the member of ASTRO, thank you for all of your hard work and smile for AROHA, we love you for infinity moonbin."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.