Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Late Late Toy show appeal raises over €3 million for charity

Late Late Toy show appeal raises over €3 million for charity
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Viewers of The Late Late Toy Show have raised over €3 million for charity so far.

At the end of the programme last night, the figure stood at just over €3.1 million.

It was Patrick Kielty's first Toy Show at the helm, with one sharp seven-year-old reminding him during the programme.

The Toy Show Appeal raises money for various children's charities and community groups across Ireland every year.

Advertisement

As usual, there were surprises in store as one family returned from Australia while seven-year-old Sheamie was the star of the show with his mullet and his dig at host Kielty.

Also, a youngster who sang Ireland's Call in an Irish rugby jersey got a big surprise when Peter O'Mahony and Bundee Aki from the Irish rugby team gave him an Irish jersey.

People can still donate to the cause through the website down below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Everton points penalty ‘draconian’ and ‘too harsh’ say Premier League protesters

 By Beat News
News 2

Gardaí have ‘all resources necessary’ to keep people safe following Dublin riots

 By Beat News
Life 3

Boyfriend learns how to apply gel nails to save his girlfriend money

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement