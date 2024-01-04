New Gladiators TV show reboot hits our screens next week

The Gladiators reboot will launch next week.

The iconic sports entertainment game show is hitting our screens on BBC.

Originally broadcast between 1992 and 2000 on ITV, it returns for 11 episodes.

The news of the reboot was announced in August 2022 and fans have been eagerly awaiting the air-date for the phenomenal show.

In the latest series, TV presenter Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will host the new programme.

One of the most recognisable voices in top-flight football, commentator Guy Mowbray.

He will be providing the voice-over commentary on all the action for the show as the brave contenders take on the mighty challenges and the even mightier Gladiators.

The Gladiators are Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Diamond, Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury, Giant, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel and Viper.

Energetic Gameshow

For those unfamiliar with the format, the show Gladiators was a British television sports entertainment game show that tested people physically.

The programme's format sees four contestants, two male and two female, compete in a series of physical events against the show's 'Gladiators'.

Members of the public are pitted against super-fit Gladiators in trials of strength, speed and stamina.

Once all five or six games are played, the number of points are totted up and the contestant with the highest number of points gets a head start in 'The Eliminator' assault course.

Every point ahead of their competitor is worth half a second.

The winner of The Eliminator then goes on to compete in the next round.

Watch Gladiators on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Saturday 13 January at 5.50pm.

