Ryan Tubridy kicks off new UK radio show: I have so much to say

Former RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy has kicked off his new London-based radio show saying he has “so much to do and so much to say”.

The 50-year-old broadcaster, who was the long-time host of RTÉ’s flagship The Late Late Show, launched his new mid-morning show on the UK's Virgin Media Radio on Monday.

Tubridy left RTÉ in the summer following weeks of controversy related to revelations that the organisation had publicly under-reported payments to him.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy)

Advertisement

He began his first show in the UK saying: “Well, good morning. We are live from the top of the tower, looking out at drizzly, grey, beautiful London city and beyond.”

He asked listeners to send in “thoughts, ideas, suggestions or anything that might be troubling your mind”, adding: “We have so much to do, so much to say and we will do it all after this…”

He then played Pride (In The Name Of Love) by Irish megastars U2 as his first song.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his time hosting RTÉ’s Late Late Show, he said it was “the most lovely job in the world” but that he is “having a great time so far” working in London.

Today's the day - Ryan Tubridy is here at the top of the tower! His brand new Virgin Radio UK show starts this morning straight after the #ChrisEvansBreakfastShow with cinch 📻 Listen LIVE from 10am ⤵️https://t.co/yb9SyNsR4J#RyanTubridy #VirginRadioUK pic.twitter.com/8kdM12LRBC — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) January 2, 2024

After reading out a number of good luck messages from listeners, he added that he “cannot wait to get stuck in” to 2024.

His first show will feature an interview with Gladiator star Russell Crowe, who he revealed he became friends with two summers ago when the actor was filming horror thriller The Pope’s Exorcist in Ireland.

Alongside being broadcast on Virgin Radio, Tubridy’s mid-morning show will be broadcast simultaneously on Dublin’s Q102.

By Naomi Clarke and Laura Harding, PA

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.