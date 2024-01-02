Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Ryan Tubridy kicks off new UK radio show: I have so much to say

Ryan Tubridy kicks off new UK radio show: I have so much to say
Ryan Tubridy, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Former RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy has kicked off his new London-based radio show saying he has “so much to do and so much to say”.

The 50-year-old broadcaster, who was the long-time host of RTÉ’s flagship The Late Late Show, launched his new mid-morning show on the UK's Virgin Media Radio on Monday.

Tubridy left RTÉ in the summer following weeks of controversy related to revelations that the organisation had publicly under-reported payments to him.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy)

Advertisement

He began his first show in the UK saying: “Well, good morning. We are live from the top of the tower, looking out at drizzly, grey, beautiful London city and beyond.”

He asked listeners to send in “thoughts, ideas, suggestions or anything that might be troubling your mind”, adding: “We have so much to do, so much to say and we will do it all after this…”

He then played Pride (In The Name Of Love) by Irish megastars U2 as his first song.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his time hosting RTÉ’s Late Late Show, he said it was “the most lovely job in the world” but that he is “having a great time so far” working in London.

After reading out a number of good luck messages from listeners, he added that he “cannot wait to get stuck in” to 2024.

His first show will feature an interview with Gladiator star Russell Crowe, who he revealed he became friends with two summers ago when the actor was filming horror thriller The Pope’s Exorcist in Ireland.

Alongside being broadcast on Virgin Radio, Tubridy’s mid-morning show will be broadcast simultaneously on Dublin’s Q102.

By Naomi Clarke and Laura Harding, PA

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Number of 2023 gun killings in Ireland drops 70%, murder rate also drops to new low

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Man (20s) dies after motorway collision on New Year Day

 By Beat News
News 3

Waterford house prices among highest to increase last year

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement