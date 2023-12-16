Travis Scott cancels Chicago concert as private jet hits snag in Ireland

The reason why a concert by rapper Travis Scott was cancelled in the United States on Friday night could lie in Ireland.

The well-known record producer, who is the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, was forced to cancel his concert in Chicago after his private jet was left grounded in Ireland.

Scott was due to perform at the United Center in Chicago on Friday night as part of his ‘Utopia’ World Tour, inspired by his number-one album of the same name.

After performing in Detroit on Tuesday night, Scott flew to Saudi Arabia where he headlined the first day of the Soundstorm 2023 music festival. His private jet made a refueling stop in Shannon on the way to the event.

While it has not been possible to confirm whether the chart-topping rapper was on board the flight, his Embraer Lineage 1000 jet arrived in Shannon from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on a refueling stop at around 1.50 pm on Friday before it was due to continue onto the US a short time later.

However, it is understood that the crew reported a technical issue with the aircraft which they had to investigate. As a result, the flight’s departure was delayed.

After the issue had been apparently resolved, the flight departed from Shannon again at around 4.20 pm. The estimated eight-hour flight would have seen his jet land in Chicago at around 6.20pm local time, less than two hours before his concert was due to begin.

Soon the flight departed, using its registration N713TS as its callsign, air traffic controllers asked the crew why they had deviated from their original departure instructions. The crew reported they were given different instructions. Controllers confirmed they would have to make a report on the matter.

About 15 minutes after departure, the crew advised controllers they would have to return to Shannon. It is understood the crew reported an issue with their flight management system.

The flight crew confirmed they would have to burn off fuel before landing at Shannon. This was to ensure the aircraft touched down within safe landing weight limits. The jet entered a holding pattern over East Clare for a time before commencing an approach to Shannon.

The crew also confirmed they did not require any assistance on arrival and the flight landed safely at 5.18 pm.

After over five hours on the ground, the flight departed Shannon again at 10.40 pm but flew to Stansted Airport in England.

While the flight could be tracked on some aircraft tracking apps, the identity and other details about the aircraft and flight were not available. This is often done at the request of the owner/operator of the aircraft.

In the US meanwhile, where Scott was due to be on stage, thousands of fans were left bewildered when the concert was cancelled with just hours to go.

There was no comment from Scott about the cancellation on his social media accounts as of Friday evening.

According to the venue’s X (formerly Twitter) account: “Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available.”

The reason for the postponement was not specified.

One person on X said: “Doing 2 shows in 2 days across the world from each other was never gonna work out, was it.”

Another disappointed fan said: “Thanks for canceling a few hours before the show!! Real nice of you to do Travis!”

Scott posted a cryptic message on ‘X’ at 12.49 am (Irish time). It read, “IM SOOOOOO FUCKKKKKINGGGGG HOTTTTTTTTTTT.”

A fan responded: “That’s all you have to say to the fans who came to Chicago to see you???”

