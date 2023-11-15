Play Button
Call for seagulls to be fed contraceptives in bid to control numbers

06/10/2023 A Seagull swallows an ice cream cone in St Stephens Green, dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Seagulls may be put on contraception in an attempt to control the population.

Former Lord Mayor of Drogheda Frank Godfrey has said the birds are wreaking havoc on the Co Louth town and a contraceptive is probably the only way of reducing the gull numbers.

The proposed initiative takes inspiration from a similar programme in Brussels, in which pigeons were fed contraceptive corn pellets.

Public meetings were held in Drogheda during the summer after local residents and business owners complained about the number of gulls.

“[Seagulls] can become very dangerous. People are frightened,” Mr Godfrey told The Irish Times earlier this year. “They are nesting in council and private estates, and it is a nightmare.”

The birds are protected by European and national wildlife directives and legislation, though derogations can be granted.

Balbriggan in north County Dublin is, according to the Department of Housing, the only place in Ireland where gull nests or eggs can be removed.

