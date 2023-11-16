Children of Irish-Palestinian man whose wife died in airstrike set to leave Gaza

Two children of an Irish-Palestinian man are being evacuated from the Gaza Strip and are en route to join him in Ireland.

Khalid El Estal's children, Ali (4) and Sara (1), are included on an evacuation list to leave Gaza and travel to Egypt on Thursday.

Mr El Estal, who is based in Naas, Co Kildare, confirmed that his two young children will travel with his brother-in-law, who has an Irish visa.

The children’s mother, Ashwak, was killed from injuries sustained during Israeli shelling of Gaza last month.

Exciting reunions ahead

Mr El Estalk told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Department of Foreign Affairs had contacted him to tell him that the children were included on the list to leave on Thursday along with their uncle.

“I am really excited. I want to take care of them. That is the will of my wife,” he said.

“I hope they can be safe, you know, between travelling.”

Mr El Estalk said his wife would always be in his heart and that the continued to send her WhatsApp messages telling her how beautiful Ireland was and how good people were to him when “everything happened.”

“She is with us. She is. I can feel her with me. All the time.”

On Wednesday more than 20 Irish citizens left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Statements from the Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said arrangements are in place for staff from the country’s embassy in Cairo to provide consular assistance to them, including travel back to Ireland.

He told a meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party on Wednesday night that diplomatic relations are being maintained with all countries and ambassadors to ensure Irish people get out of Gaza safely.

Mr Varadkar said he was glad to see this has resulted in “up to 30 Irish citizens and their dependants gaining entry to Egypt”.

He said every effort is ongoing across Government to ensure the safety of all Irish people in Gaza, the release of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand from Hamas and the security of 450 troops in the region.

Irish passport holders

Around 35 to 40 Irish passport holders were understood to be in the enclave prior to Wednesday’s crossings.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin travelled to Egypt on Wednesday as part of intense diplomatic efforts and will visit Israel and Palestine on Thursday.

Vivienne Clarke & Beat News

