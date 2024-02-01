Play Button
Defence Forces members now allowed to wear fake tan and have beards

National Day of Commemoration Ceremony, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beards, fake tan and nail polish are now allowed for members of the Defence Forces following an update to rules surrounding grooming and appearance.

The changes commenced today as part of efforts to modernise the Defence Forces and attract more young people.

The relaxed rules will allow female members to have their hair done in one of six different approved styles.

Under old rules, female members either had to keep their hair short or wear it in a bun with a net option.

Although back in trend with the wider population, mullets will not be allowed, nor will mohawks.

Male members may seek permission to grow a beard, however, it will be monitored and cannot be longer than 13mm.

Female members can also now wear nail varnish from a selection of five shades, and fake tan will be allowed in moderation.

The changes are based on recommendations from the Commission on the Defence Forces.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Byrne said that while uniformity is key, being inclusive is also important.

"We are moving into the modern era, I suppose. But don't forget, it is a disciplined, uniformed organisation we are speaking of – Army, Air Corp, and Navy.

"We want to keep it that way. It is important we have some uniformity about it."

By Michael Bolton

