Deposit Return Scheme kicks off, aiming to reduce single-use waste

The Deposit Return Scheme gets underway today, aiming to tackle single-use waste and reduce litter.

The scheme will see the prices of products sold in eligible containers increase. However, the deposit can be reclaimed by returning the container to designated drop-off locations, which have been established at retailers around the country.

The initiative applies to PET plastic bottles, and steel and aluminium cans with a capacity of between 150ml and 3 litres.

Eligible cans and bottles holding 150ml-500ml will have a 15c deposit added to the price of the relevant product, while cans and bottles with a capacity over 500ml, up to 3 litres, will incur a 25c deposit.

All bottles and cans included in the Deposit Return Scheme will have the Re-turn logo displayed on their label. Containers under 150ml or over 3 litres are not included in the scheme and therefore will see no price increase.

Ireland's Deposit Return Scheme, Re-turn goes live from 1 February. From that date, everyone who returns empty and undamaged bottles and cans with the Re-turn logo is helping to reduce litter and waste AND recycling more efficiently. Find out more about Ireland’s Deposit Return… pic.twitter.com/nayrDTuIao — Re-turn (@returnireland) January 17, 2024

In order to reclaim the deposit, shoppers must bring the empty can or bottle to a participating retailer, which can accept the return manually in the shop or through an on-site Reverse Vending Machine (RVM).

After the item has been successfully scanned, shoppers will receive a voucher to the value of the deposit(s) paid, which they can either use against the price of a store purchase or redeem for cash.

Retailers signed up to the scheme are required to accept returns, either manually or by installing an RVM, however, some smaller shops may apply for an exemption.

A live interactive map showing the locations of return points nationwide is available to view on the Re-turn website.

The Department of the Environment said the initiative will help Ireland increase recycling rates and reduce litter from single-use drinks bottles and cans, an estimated 5 million of which are consumed every day in the State.

Under the scheme, the department hopes to increase the recycling of 'on-the-go' bottles from its current rate of 23 per cent to 90 per cent by 2029.

