Dublin Zoo welcome rare endangered baby ape

Dublin Zoo has welcomed a rare baby ape.

The new arrival is a Siamang Gibbon, which according to the zoo is a 'lesser' ape usually found in Asia.

Dublin Zoo's newest arrival was born on December 2nd, however, the sex of the baby is still unknown.

It will be another few weeks before Zookeepers can get close enough to find out.

Siamang Gibbons are an endangered species, and the baby's parents Cahaya and Luca are genetically important to the European Endangered Species programme.

Ciaran McMahon, Team Leader at Dublin Zoo said they're 'overjoyed' at the baby siamang gibbon;

This birth is also very special to the Dublin Zoo team, as it is an important step in our conservation of the siamang gibbon species, currently listed as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their natural habitat is the mountains and forests of Sumatra, Malaysia and parts of Thailand.

To celebrate the birth of the new baby Siamang Gibbons, Dublin Zoo is hosting a Monkey Madness weekend.

They're inviting young visitors to follow the monkey trail in the zoo this weekend and will have special keeper talks for visitors who want to learn more about the siamang gibbons.

