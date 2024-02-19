Five hospitalised following Clare crash

Five people have been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash in County Clare.

The two-car crash happened after 6.30pm last night on the N67 outside Milltown Malbay.

Emergency services including local Gardaí, Paramedics and fire crews from Ennistymon attended the scene.

Five people were seriously injured in the crash.

All of them were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated.

The road remains closed this morning for a technical exam.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

