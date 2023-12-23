Five-year-old girl stabbed in Dublin leaves intensive care unit

A five-year-old girl who has been critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in the chest outside her Dublin school last month has left intensive care and been placed on a ward.

The child was one of four victims, including two other children and a crèche worker, of the attack outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square in the city on November 23rd.

The two other children have since been released from hospital.

The little girl, who was the most seriously injured of the three, was taken to nearby Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. She has remained in the hospital ever since.

According to the Irish Examiner, the young girl left intensive care last week and her treatment is continuing on a general ward.

A GoFundMe set up for the family of the child, which has raised just over €50,000 to date, had previously noted that the girl’s parents were hopeful that she would be well enough to leave the ICU before the end of the year.

The attack last month caused a chain reaction of events leading to the worst rioting seen in Dublin for generations.

A 50-year-old man, Riad Bouchaker, appeared at Dublin District Court earlier this week, charged with the attempted murder of three children and the assault of crèche worker Leanne Flynn during the Parnell Square incident.

