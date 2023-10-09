Play Button
Gardaí on roads fall as accidents rise

Ayomide Akinshilo
The number of Gardaí policing the roads has fallen by over a third since records were first compiled in 2009.

Back in 2009, there were  a reported 1046 Gardaí on road policing duty.

However, this number has fallen with only a reported 676 patrolling the roads this year.

143 people have died on Irish roads so far in 2023, including four people over the past weekend.

Aontú leader Peadar Toibin, who was provided the figures via a parliamentary question, argued the drop in Garda numbers is leading to an increase in deaths.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

