General election should be held in June, says Bertie Ahern

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said a general election should be held in June, when the weather is warm and it is bright in the evenings.

Mr Ahern made the comments as he attended the 82nd Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in Dublin on Saturday.

The former Fianna Fáil leader said he does not believe an early general election will be called, saying it appears the Government will run its full term, until next March.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern with current Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin (Damien Storan/PA)

“I think it will (stay for the full term). “It’s not my decision anymore. If it was my decision, the election would be mid-June when it’s warm and it’s light at 10.30 at night, but I don’t get the sense that is going to happen,” Mr Ahern said.

New head of Government

He also wished Taoiseach Simon Harris well in his role as head of the Government, adding that despite Mr Harris’ youth, he has a lot of experience in various government roles.

“He has a lot of experience. He might be only 37, but he still has put in a lot of years. I wish him well, it’s hugely important for the country that he does well so I give him my very best in everything,” Mr Ahern said.

Asked if he had any advice for the new Taoiseach, Mr Ahern said: “I think it’s taking a small number of issues and doing the best you can on those issues. If you try to take on too many issues you’ll be spread out.

“It’s very hard – there’s always the unpredictable. One thing when you are taoiseach is you get up in the morning and the day never runs the way you think it will.”

