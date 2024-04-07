Girl (6) rescued from sea at Dún Laoghaire pier

A six-year-old girl is recovering after being rescued from the sea at the East Pier in Dún Laoghaire in Dublin last night.

The Coast Guard rescue helicopter 116 was part of a multi-agency response involving the RNLI, gardaí, and Dublin Fire Brigade.

The alert was raised by members of the public shortly after 8 pm last night.

RNLI operations manager Ed Todderdell said their rescue team navigated difficult conditions - getting into the water in just six minutes to bring the young girl to safety.

Mr Todderdell told Newstalk: "Andy Hayes on helm, and we had Garry Hayes and Alva Smith. Not only that, but there's a whole backup that goes with it, down at the station we had lots of people who were ready with first aid kits, and blankets when the boat came back in with the little girl on board.

"The team could transfer her very quickly, get her into the warm, and our own team could start basic first aid while the fire brigade arrived about two minutes later."

The incident occurred as Ireland was being hit with heavy rain and winds due to Storm Kathleen.

By James Cox

