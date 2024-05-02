Shop owners raise concern over raising smoking age to 21

Shop owners fear that raising the age to purchase tobacco products and smoking to 21 could see a rise in black market sales.

The Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association's (CSNA) concern comes as legislation is set to be brought to Cabinet in the coming weeks.

The Government is seeking to raise the age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21.

CEO of the CSNA, Vincent Jennings, says these illegal sales are a real concern.

"God knows what they're selling, what they're getting and who they're providing it to. It isn't through registered outlets that there's a problem," he said.

He added that this new legislation, should it pass, is likely to cause confrontation between staff and customers.

"It's very easy for a Government or for NGOs to suggest that this should be the way. They're not the ones standing in front of an irate customer. We have enough trouble with people causing difficulty to our staff without adding to that problem," he told Beat News.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is bringing the proposed legislation which is part of a wider ambitious strategy to create a tobacco-free generation.

Jennings says that it needs to be made clear what rules and regulations would be in place when it comes to selling products.

"We would be very, very concerned that it would stand to reason that there would be an expectation that those people who work for us, that is the 18, 19, and 20-year olds, those people who earn money while they're at college, would no longer be allowed to sell the product," he said.

A memo is in the process of being prepared for cabinet and according to the Irish Examiner, it is expected to be considered by the end of the month.

