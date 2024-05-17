Wexford Bridge to close for duration of Fleadh Cheoil

Wexford County Council says it will be working to 'mitigate traffic disruption as best as it can', during the Fleadh Cheoil festival this summer.

Around 300 people attended a public meeting in the town earlier this week, many of whom raised concerns about road closures.

Between August 4th and 11th, Wexford Bridge will close, while several traffic restrictions will be in place in the centre of the town, as it prepares to welcome over half a million visitors.

There will be a park-and-ride system while these restrictions are in place.

Head of Roads and Transport with Wexford County Council, Sinead Casey, says they have been working on a comprehensive traffic management plan.

There will be disruption - especially to vehicle and traffic and deliveries - we have been very upfront about that.

"We need to maintain an emergency route between Ely Hospital, Castlebridge and Wexford Hospital, and also we need to maintain an emergency route for fire services. We've risk-assessed all aspects of this," said Sinead.

"What we're trying to do is mitigate the disruption as much we can - in a safe manner - so that business can continue and people can get around safely."

