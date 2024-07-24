Wexford's Bertram Allen to miss out on 2024 Olympic Games

Wexford's Bertram Allen has today announced that he and his horse, Buddy (Pacino Amiro) will be unable to compete in this year's Olympic Games.

The Enniscorthy native noted the reason for missing the games was a result of his horse, Buddy, sustaining a "minor injury and won't be able to compete in the Paris Olympics".

"I’m saddened to share that Buddy (Pacino Amiro) has a minor injury and won’t be able to compete in the Paris Olympics. I was so looking forward to our second Olympics together, but Buddy’s recovery is our top priority.

"I wish the entire Irish team great success in Paris. They’re stronger than ever and ready to achieve amazing things".

