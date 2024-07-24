Play Button
Wexford's Bertram Allen to miss out on 2024 Olympic Games

Bertram Allen (2014) Photo: Clément Bucco-Lechat
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Wexford's Bertram Allen has today announced that he and his horse, Buddy (Pacino Amiro) will be unable to compete in this year's Olympic Games.

The Enniscorthy native noted the reason for missing the games was a result of his horse, Buddy, sustaining a "minor injury and won't be able to compete in the Paris Olympics".

"I’m saddened to share that Buddy (Pacino Amiro) has a minor injury and won’t be able to compete in the Paris Olympics. I was so looking forward to our second Olympics together, but Buddy’s recovery is our top priority.

"I wish the entire Irish team great success in Paris. They’re stronger than ever and ready to achieve amazing things".

A post shared by Ballywalter Stables (@ballywalterstables)

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

