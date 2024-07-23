Play Button
FAI Cup Third Round draw reveals opponents for Waterford and Wexford

FAI Cup 2024
Odhrán Johnson
The Third Round draw for the FAI Cup has just concluded. Wexford will be away from home for their tie, while Waterford will host their fixture at the RSC.

Wexford FC will face Ballyfermot United. The Dublin hosts came out of the Second Round with a 3-1 win against Leeds, including goals from Dyland Nolan, Darryl Henderson, and Jamie Kelly.

This will be Wexford's second time away from home in the FAI Cup after having beaten Wayside Celtic in the previous round 3-1. The goals on the day were scored by Mikie Rowe, Aaron Dobbs and Cian Curtis.

Meanwhile, Waterford is one of the last two teams to be drawn on the day. They'll host Athlone Town at the RSC after narrowly beating Cockhill Celtic in the Second Round 2-1 with goals from Gbemi Kingslyn Arubi and Ryan Burke.

The visitors come into the tie having beaten Ringmahon Rangers 1-0 at home in the previous round. Brian Torre scored the goal there.

The full fixtures include:

Ballyfermot United v Wexford FC
Cork City v Derry City
Drogheda United v Wilton United
Shelbourne v Galway United
Treaty United v Pike Rovers
Kerry FC v Bohemians
Sligo Rovers v UCD
Waterford v Athlone Town

All of the fixtures are set to be played in the week ending Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

