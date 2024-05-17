Tipperary Football and Hurling squads announced ahead of big fixtures

Tipperary GAA have named both their Football and Hurling squads for this weekend's fixtures.

Tipperary Senior Football Team v Sligo

Paul Kelly's football side sees no changes made to the starting 15 or bench that lost to Antrim last Sunday.

The Premier County welcome Sligo to the FBD Semple Stadium for the second round of their group stage campaign in the Tailteann Cup. Sligo won their first-round game in the Tailteann Cup last week against Wexford 2-21 to 2-15. Throw-in is at 2 pm.

The full starting 15 and bench can be found below:

1 (GK) Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash 2 Tadhg Condon Clonmel Commercials 3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule 4 James Morris Clonmel Commercials 5 Mark Stokes Kilsheelan Kilcash 6 (C) Paudie Feehan Killenaule 7 Kieran Costello Thurles Sarsfields 8 Stephen Grogan Cahir 9 Conall Kennedy Clonmel Commercials 10 Conor Cadell JK Brackens 11 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials 12 Peter McGarry Clonmel Commercials 13 Jack Kennedy JK Brackens 14 Riain Quigley Moyle Rovers 15 Darragh Brennan Ballyporeen 16 Jack Rodgers Naas 17 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers 18 Teddy Doyle Ballina 19 Emmet Moloney Portlaoise 20 Manus McFadden Grangemockler Ballyneale 21 Steven O'Brien Ballina 22 Shane O'Connell Golden Kilfeacle 23 Sean O Connor Clonmel Commercials 24 Eoghan Power Ballina 25 Mark Russell Aherlow 26 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen