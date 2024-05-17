Tipperary Football and Hurling squads announced ahead of big fixtures

Tipperary GAA have named both their Football and Hurling squads for this weekend's fixtures.
Tipperary Senior Football Team v Sligo
Paul Kelly's football side sees no changes made to the starting 15 or bench that lost to Antrim last Sunday.
The Premier County welcome Sligo to the FBD Semple Stadium for the second round of their group stage campaign in the Tailteann Cup. Sligo won their first-round game in the Tailteann Cup last week against Wexford 2-21 to 2-15. Throw-in is at 2 pm.
The full starting 15 and bench can be found below:
|1 (GK)
|Evan Comerford
|Kilsheelan Kilcash
|2
|Tadhg Condon
|Clonmel Commercials
|3
|Jimmy Feehan
|Killenaule
|4
|James Morris
|Clonmel Commercials
|5
|Mark Stokes
|Kilsheelan Kilcash
|6 (C)
|Paudie Feehan
|Killenaule
|7
|Kieran Costello
|Thurles Sarsfields
|8
|Stephen Grogan
|Cahir
|9
|Conall Kennedy
|Clonmel Commercials
|10
|Conor Cadell
|JK Brackens
|11
|Jack Kennedy
|Clonmel Commercials
|12
|Peter McGarry
|Clonmel Commercials
|13
|Jack Kennedy
|JK Brackens
|14
|Riain Quigley
|Moyle Rovers
|15
|Darragh Brennan
|Ballyporeen
|
16
|Jack Rodgers
|Naas
|17
|Luke Boland
|Moyle Rovers
|18
|Teddy Doyle
|Ballina
|19
|Emmet Moloney
|Portlaoise
|20
|Manus McFadden
|Grangemockler Ballyneale
|21
|Steven O'Brien
|Ballina
|22
|Shane O'Connell
|Golden Kilfeacle
|23
|Sean O Connor
|Clonmel Commercials
|24
|Eoghan Power
|Ballina
|25
|Mark Russell
|Aherlow
|26
|Conor Sweeney
|Ballyporeen
Tipperary Senior Hurling Team v Cork
Liam Cahill's side sees a number of changes following their draw with Waterford on May 4.
Cathal Barrett replaces Johnny Ryan at the number 2 spot. Alan Tynan comes into the number 8 role, replacing Kiladangan's Willie Connors.
Georoid O'Connor moves into Tynan's, now vacant, number 10 role with Jason Forde down the middle and Noel McGrath joining the starting lineup at the number 12 spot after starting on the bench against Waterford.
Sean Hayes drops to the bench, and Darragh Stakelum starts at number 15.
Tipperary will host Cork on Sunday at 4 pm at the FBD Semple Stadium.
The game will also be live on RTÉ 2.
The full squad and bench can be found below:
|1 (GK)
|Barry Hogan
|Kiladangan
|2
|Cathal Barrett
|Holycross Ballycahill
|3 (C)
|Ronan Maher
|Thurles Sarsfields
|4
|Craig Morgan
|Kilruane MacDonaghs
|5
|Michael Breen
|Ballina
|6
|Bryan O'Mara
|Holycross Ballycahill
|7
|Conor Bowe
|Moyne Templetuohy
|8
|Alan Tynan
|Roscrea
|9
|Eoghan Connolly
|Cashel King Cormacs
|10
|Gearoid O'Connor
|Moyne Templetuohy
|11
|Jason Forde
|Silvermines
|12
|Noel Mcgrath
|Loughmore Castleiney
|13
|Jake Morris
|Nenagh Eire Óg
|14
|Mark Kehoe
|Kilesheelan Kilcash
|15
|Darragh Stakelum
|Thurles Sarsfields
|
16
|Rhys Shelly
|Moycarkey Borris
|17
|Paddy Cadell
|Jk Brackens
|18
|Willie Connors
|Kiladangan
|19
|Sean Hayes
|Kiladangan
|20
|Seanie Kenneally
|Moneygall
|21
|Patrick Maher
|Lorrha Dorrha
|22
|Dan McCormack
|Borris-Ileigh
|23
|John McGrath
|Loughmore Castleiney
|24
|Andrew Ormond
|Jk Brackens
|25
|Johnny Ryan
|Arravale Rovers
|26
|Conor Stakelum
|Thurles Sarsfields
