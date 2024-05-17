Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Tipperary Football and Hurling squads announced ahead of big fixtures

Tipperary Football and Hurling squads announced ahead of big fixtures
Tipperary’s Seamus Kennedy and Alan Tynan
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tipperary GAA have named both their Football and Hurling squads for this weekend's fixtures.

Tipperary Senior Football Team v Sligo

Paul Kelly's football side sees no changes made to the starting 15 or bench that lost to Antrim last Sunday.

The Premier County welcome Sligo to the FBD Semple Stadium for the second round of their group stage campaign in the Tailteann Cup. Sligo won their first-round game in the Tailteann Cup last week against Wexford 2-21 to 2-15. Throw-in is at 2 pm.

The full starting 15 and bench can be found below:

1 (GK) Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash
2 Tadhg Condon Clonmel Commercials
3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
4 James Morris Clonmel Commercials
5 Mark Stokes Kilsheelan Kilcash
6 (C) Paudie Feehan Killenaule
7 Kieran Costello Thurles Sarsfields
8 Stephen Grogan Cahir
9 Conall Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
10 Conor Cadell JK Brackens
11 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
12 Peter McGarry Clonmel Commercials
13 Jack Kennedy JK Brackens
14 Riain Quigley Moyle Rovers
15 Darragh Brennan Ballyporeen
16
 Jack Rodgers Naas
17 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers
18 Teddy Doyle Ballina
19 Emmet Moloney Portlaoise
20 Manus McFadden Grangemockler Ballyneale
21 Steven O'Brien Ballina
22 Shane O'Connell Golden Kilfeacle
23 Sean O Connor Clonmel Commercials
24 Eoghan Power Ballina
25 Mark Russell Aherlow
26 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen

Tipperary Senior Hurling Team v Cork

Advertisement

Liam Cahill's side sees a number of changes following their draw with Waterford on May 4.

Cathal Barrett replaces Johnny Ryan at the number 2 spot. Alan Tynan comes into the number 8 role, replacing Kiladangan's Willie Connors.

Georoid O'Connor moves into Tynan's, now vacant, number 10 role with Jason Forde down the middle and Noel McGrath joining the starting lineup at the number 12 spot after starting on the bench against Waterford.

Sean Hayes drops to the bench, and Darragh Stakelum starts at number 15.

Advertisement

Tipperary will host Cork on Sunday at 4 pm at the FBD Semple Stadium.

The game will also be live on RTÉ 2.

The full squad and bench can be found below:

1 (GK) Barry Hogan Kiladangan
2 Cathal Barrett Holycross Ballycahill
3 (C) Ronan Maher Thurles Sarsfields
4 Craig Morgan Kilruane MacDonaghs
5 Michael Breen Ballina
6 Bryan O'Mara Holycross Ballycahill
7 Conor Bowe Moyne Templetuohy
8 Alan Tynan Roscrea
9 Eoghan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs
10 Gearoid O'Connor Moyne Templetuohy
11 Jason Forde Silvermines
12 Noel Mcgrath Loughmore Castleiney
13 Jake Morris Nenagh Eire Óg
14 Mark Kehoe Kilesheelan Kilcash
15 Darragh Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields
16
 Rhys Shelly Moycarkey Borris
17 Paddy Cadell Jk Brackens
18 Willie Connors Kiladangan
19 Sean Hayes Kiladangan
20 Seanie Kenneally Moneygall
21 Patrick Maher Lorrha Dorrha
22 Dan McCormack Borris-Ileigh
23 John McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
24 Andrew Ormond Jk Brackens
25 Johnny Ryan Arravale Rovers
26 Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

HIQA report finds no compliance at eight international protection centres

 By Beat News
News 2

Young people underestimate how worried older people are about climate change

 By Beat News
News 3

Petrol prices rise while diesel prices drop slightly in last month

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement