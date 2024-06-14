Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Status yellow thunderstorm warning across entire South East

Status yellow thunderstorm warning across entire South East
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for all counties in the South East today.

Met Éireann has confirmed the warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary.

The warning went into place today at 1 pm and is scheduled to conclude at 7 pm.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Met Éireann is waring of hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, spot flooding and lightning damage.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Zac Efron reacts to ex-girlfriends and co-stars pregnancies

 By Beat News
News 2

one in four first time buyer mortgage borrowers are moving county

 By Odhrán Johnson
Entertainment 3

House Of The Dragon to return for a third series

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement