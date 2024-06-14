Status yellow thunderstorm warning across entire South East

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for all counties in the South East today.

Met Éireann has confirmed the warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary.

The warning went into place today at 1 pm and is scheduled to conclude at 7 pm.

Advertisement

Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary, Waterford⚠️ Isolated thunderstorms with the chance of hail this afternoon & evening.⛈️ Valid: 13:00 14/06/24 to 19:00 14/06/24https://t.co/lvQFgW8DsS pic.twitter.com/aBp1EOUR5W — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 14, 2024

Advertisement

Met Éireann is waring of hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, spot flooding and lightning damage.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.