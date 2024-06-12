Play Button
Irish Women's 4x4 400m team win silver medal at European Championships in Rome

2024 European Athletics Championships, Stadio Olympico, Rome 12/6/2024Women’s 4x400m Relay FinalIreland’s Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate winning silver medalsMandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Beat News
Kenneth Fox

It was another huge night for Irish athletics as the European Championships came to a close in Rome.

The Irish women’s 4-by-400 relay team won a silver medal in the final, finishing just behind the Netherlands.

They set a new Irish record, finishing in a time of 3:22:71.

Sophie Becker led the team off, before handing the baton to Rhasidat Adeleke. Phil Healy ran in the third leg, while Sharlene Mawdsley finished things off for the Irish team.

It is Ireland's fourth medal of the championship with two golds and two silvers.

Five Irish athletes - Cormac Dalton, Efrem Gidey, Brian Fay, Peter Lynch and Barry Keane - also go in the men’s 10,000 metres final.

Ireland’s final competitor of the championship will be Andrew Coscoran in the 15,000 metres.

