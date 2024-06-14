Zac Efron reacts to ex-girlfriends and co-stars pregnancies

The High School Musical cast members have grown up, and Zac Efron recently hinted at potential reunions.

At Thursday night's premiere of his new romantic comedy A Family Affair, the 36-year-old actor was asked about the pregnancies of his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens and High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Zac commented: “They’re going to be the best mums ever, those girls, are you kidding me, oh my gosh!”

“Yeah, we’re looking forward to some enjoyable family reunions,” he added.

Zac, Vanessa (35), and Ashley (38) starred together in all three High School Musical films. Besides their on-screen romance, Zac and Vanessa dated from 2005 to 2010.

At the 2024 Oscars in early March, Vanessa revealed she and her husband, Cole Tucker, are expecting their first child.

Two weeks later, Ashley announced that she and her husband, Christopher French, are expecting their second child. The couple already have a 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter.

Efron's new film

Zac also discussed his upcoming film A Family Affair.

"Rom-coms are truly special. I believe they resonate when they touch on real emotions, and each character experiences love in distinct ways," Efron told Access Hollywood.

He added: "The storyline portrays different stages in life, and somehow, Nicole and my characters find each other, making it a beautiful and enjoyable narrative."

A Family Affair will stream on Netflix starting June 28, promising a refreshing take on love, identity, and the humorous entanglements they bring.

