Shelbourne pip Waterford to the win - Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC Match Report

The sunny southeast was living up to its name at the RSC as 4th place Waterford took on league leaders Shelbourne.

The last time these two sides met, Shelbourne came away the victors after a 73rd-minute goal secured them a 1-0 win at Tolka Park.

In the first half, it was a game of tug-of-war, with both sides fighting for possession. Most of the action took place in the midfield section, with Dean McMenamy pulling the strings for the Blues.

Early attempts from the league leaders didn't trouble Waterford's Sam Sargeant too much, and the Blue's defence showed an impressive display of discipline in the opening 30 minutes.

However, it wasn't all Shelbourne opportunities, as Waterford really got into the game after the 20th minute. A long ball hit off the corner flag, followed by a cross and several scrappy chances inside the Shelbourne box, which could have resulted in an early goal for the home side.

Will Jarvis proved to be the player to watch in the first half, displaying some tricky footwork occasionally to cause issues for the Waterford defence.

However, his ability on the ball wouldn't prove to play much of a factor in the game's opening goal, as in the 54th minute, an error from Waterford's Grant Horton left Jarvis in a one-on-one situation with Sam Sargeant. Jarvis' tidy finish into the bottom left corner of the net put the visitors 1-0 ahead.

There were audible tones of frustration from both sets of fans in the second half as a number of poor decisions from the game's referee for both Waterford and Shelbourne meant some opportunities for more goals throughout the game were missed.

The first Blues opportunity in the second have fell to Connor Parsons in the 77th minute but the resulting shot didn't trouble Shelbourne's Conor Kearns.

Shelbourne nearly doubled their lead in the 79th minute after a rebound shot, which found the back of the net, from Matty Smith was ruled offside.

Not long after the Blues nearly made the game level as a shot from Ben McCormack forced a save from Shelbourne's keeper, but this too was also given the offside flag.

Offside goals seemed to be the story of the second half as in the 88th minute, inform Blues Striker, Pádraig Amond, found the back of the net only for the offside flag to one again rear it's ugly head.

Despite desperate attempts from Waterford in the final moments of the game to salvage a point, Shelbourne ultimately came away from the fixture winning 1-0.

