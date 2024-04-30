Play Button
Government to consider raising smoking age to 21

Government to consider raising smoking age to 21
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
The legal smoking age could soon rise to 21.

According to the Irish Examiner, legislation will be brought to Cabinet within weeks to raise the age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is bringing the proposed legislation which is expected to include all tobacco products.

It's part of a wider ambitious strategy to create a tobacco-free generation and follows similar moves to change the legal age which have been made in countries such as New Zealand.

During today's Cabinet meeting, the Justice Minister is to seek approval for emergency legislation so the UK can be designated as a safe country to return asylum seekers to.

It follows a judgement from the High Court last month that its current designation was unlawful.

Helen McEntee will also update ministerial colleagues on engagements around the steps to prevent abuses of the Common Travel Area.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

