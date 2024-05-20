Play Button
Over 500 patients waiting on trolleys – INMO

University Hospital Limerick, © PA Archive/PA Images
There were 508 people waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country on Monday morning.

The daily Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) showed University Hospital Limerick has 113 people waiting for a bed, more than in any other hospital in the country.

Cork University Hospital is next with 47 people on trolleys, followed by 38 patients at University Hospital Galway.

Sligo University Hospital has the next highest on trolleys with 31, which is closely followed by Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with 28 people without beds.

The INMO noted that two out of the 580 patentis on trolleys were under 16.

By Kenneth Fox

