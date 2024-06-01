Play Button
Sinn Féin slump by seven points in latest poll, Independents most popular

30/5/24 SINN FEIN LAUNCH PARTY MANIFESTO FOR EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS PHOTO SHOWS: Mary Lou McDonald TD, president of Sinn Fein, speaking at the launch of the Sinn Fein manifesto for the European Parliament elections to be held on Friday 7th June. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo Agency
Sinn Féin has suffered a seven-point slump in the latest political opinion poll, with less than six days until the local and European elections.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll has recorded a seven-point drop to 22 percent in voter support for Sinn Féin in the last week of the local and European election campaign.

Sinn Féin and Fine Gael are now on par with Fine Gael up three points to 22 percent in the last month.

The poll showed the most popular option for voters ahead of next week’s elections is Independent/others, which has increased support by four points to 23 percent.

The state of the other parties are Fianna Fáil up one to 17 percent and Social Democrats down one to 5 percent.

The Green Party (4 percent), Aontú (3 percent), Labour Party (3 percent), and Solidarity-People Before Profit (2 percent) are all unchanged.

The poll was taken between Thursday and Friday with a sample size of 1,770 and a margin of error of 2.4 percent.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

