Husband charged with murder of Tina Satchwell

Richard Satchwell, the husband of Tina Satchwell, has been charged with the murder of his wife.

Appearing in Cashel District Court in Tipperary earlier this morning, he was remanded in custody.

Tina Satchwell went missing from Youghal in East Cork in March 2017. An extensive search was carried out however no trace of the 45-year-old was ever found.

Earlier this week, Gardaí upgraded her case from missing person to a murder inquiry.

Human remains were discovered at her home on Wednesday and were confirmed to be those of the missing woman yesterday.

Mr Satchwell is due to appear via video link at Clonmel District Court on Tuesday, October 17th.

