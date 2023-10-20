Play Button
In Pictures: Communities cut off as Storm Babet brings ‘unprecedented’ rain

A man lifts his dog over a flood defence barrier erected on Church Street in the village of Edzell, Scotland, © PA Wire/PA Images
Some residents have been asked to evacuate their homes as Storm Babet swept across Ireland and the UK on Thursday.

The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for parts of Scotland and said some communities could be cut off for several days by severe flooding.

In Ireland, the army and civil defence units were called in to provide support and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who visited those affected in Midleton, Cork, said a financial package will be offered to homes and businesses damaged in floods.

Huge waves hit the coast at Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire on Thursday afternoon (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Heavy wind and rain downed trees across the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Midleton in Co Cork was swamped in certain areas, with the army and civil defence units called in for support. (@realLiamMac/PA)

A workman clears a drainage ditch in the village of Edzell, Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People were warned to stay at home in parts of Scotland and refuge centres were set up by some councills (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited businesses in Midleton, Co Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

Homes were evacuated as severe flooding hit parts of Co Cork (Damien Rytel/PA)

A resident puts sand bags outside his door as he leaves his house on River Street in Brechin, Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stonehaven harbour was part of the area covered by the red warning (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Communities in Co Cork rallied together to help clean up damage caused by flooding (Brian Lawless/PA)

Flood defence barriers were erected in towns and villages across Scotland where a red warning has been issued (Andrew Milligan/PA)

London has also experienced heavy rain (Lucy North/PA)

