Junior Cert results date confirmed

The results date for the Junior Certificate has been confirmed.

Students will receive the results on Wednesday, October 18th, almost a month earlier than last year's students, who received their results in late November.

Speaking before the Fianna Fáil think-in in County Tipperary today, Minister for Education Norma Foley confirmed the news.

The State Examinations Commission are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, with a lack of examiners causing the delay in the Junior Cert results.

The students, who sat their exams in June, will have waited four months to get their hands on their results.

There's been a backlash in recent years over the delay in Junior Cert results, with many students opting to skip Transition Year and go straight into the Senior Cycle without their Junior Cycle results.

Leaving Cert

Last month saw 60,000 young people receive their Leaving Cert results, where many sat their first-ever state exams due to COVID-19.

The State Examinations Commission, however, withheld 39 results on suspicion of cheating. Suspicions included similar work from students in the same exam centre, or finding study materials in the exam.

