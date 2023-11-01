Play Button
Just 36% of people trust TDs to tell truth

Leinster House in Dublin, © PA Archive/PA Images
Teachers are the professionals most Irish people trust to tell the truth, according to new research, which found just 36% believe TDs are honest.

A nationally representative survey by B&A for the Medical Council found that 91% of those questioned trust teachers.

Respondents were asked if they trust a range of professions to “tell the truth”.

A total of 89%  said they trust doctors, down from 93%  in 2020.

Just 36% said they trust TDs, although this is up slightly from 35% in 2020.

Journalists and the media saw a fall in trust from 50% to 43%, while belief in the honesty of gardaí rose from 69% to 76%.

Just over half of adults polled said they trust “business leaders” to tell the truth, while the results for civil servants and trade union officials stood at 74% and 67%.

In the legal profession, 81% of people trust judges to tell the truth and three-quarters have that belief about solicitors and barristers.

The margin of error on the sample of 1,005 adults over the age of 16 is plus/minus 2.8% with a confidence level of 95%.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

