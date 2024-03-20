Play Button
Live: Leo Varadkar to step down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader

Live: Leo Varadkar to step down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader
Taoiseach visit to the US, © PA Wire/PA Images
Leo Varadkar is set to step down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

He is expected to remain in place until his party has elected a successor, but will not contest the next general election, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Cabinet met on Wednesday morning ahead of the announcement.

Mr Varadkar is due to make a statement to the media at 12pm.

He first assumed the office of Taoiseach in June 2017, becoming the youngest person to hold the office. Mr Varadkar has been a Fine Gael TD for the Dublin West constituency since 2007.

The departure of Mr Varadkar is likely to lead to calls for an early general election.

According to The Irish Times, Mr Varadkar informed senior Fine Gael colleagues on Tuesday and the leaders of the Coalition parties, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan, on Tuesday evening.

Since last year, 10 Fine Gael TDs have said that they will not contest the next general election, with the latest, Ciaran Cannon, announcing his decision on Tuesday.

Carlow-Kilkenny's John Paul Phelan, Michael Creed, Richard Bruton, Brendan Griffin, Joe McHugh, Fergus O’Dowd, David Stanton, Charlie Flanagan and Paul Kehoe have all made similar announcements.

More to follow...

