Man and wife accused of selling human parts to be used in 'creepy dolls'

A man and his wife have been accused of stealing, selling, and shipping human remains to be used in dolls.

Cedric Lodge, 55, is a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School in the US.

According to the Irish Independent, Cedric has been charged with selling body parts that had been donated to the school for educational purposes.

Mr Lodge is accused alongside his wife Denise Lodge, aged 63.

The two allegedly sold body parts - including skin and brains - as well as allowing two people into the morgue to choose which remains they want to purchase.

Some body parts are believed to have been later sold at a shop which specialises in the sale of disturbing dolls called "Kat's Creepy Creations".

It is also alleged that a man who operated a leather tannery had ended up with human skin provided by Mr Lodge.

Mr and Mrs Lodge have been charged by the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The charges state the two "stole dissected portions of donated cadavers including... heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains."

This was allegedly done without the knowledge or permission of Harvard Medical School between 2018 and March of this year.

The couple had even used the US Postal Service to transport the remains, according to CNN.

How much do remains cost?

Katrina Maclean, the owner of the Creepy Creations shop allegedly paid $600 for two dissected faces in October 2020.

The husband and wife are also accused of communicating with another buyer named Joshua Taylor.

He is alleged to have paid over $37,000 for human remains.

It is purported that he made 39 different PayPal transfers to the Lodges.

One made in 2019 amounted to $1,000 and had the memo "head number 7."

He then allegedly sent $200 in 2020 with the message "braiiiiiins."

Who has been charged?

All four parties have been charged with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.

Ms Maclean is also accused of selling stolen remains to others in more than one state.

It is alleged that she sold human skin to a man named Jeremey Lee Pauley, who then tanned it to create leather.

Human remains at the Medical School are donated for educational purposes.

When it's finished with remains, they are either cremated and sent back to the family or buried in a cemetery.

Mr Lodge was fired from his job there on May 6th.

