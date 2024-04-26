Number of marriages in Ireland in 2023 down by almost 9% on 2022

There were a total of 21,159 marriages registered in Ireland in 2023 which is a fall of 8.7 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022,

The overall number of marriages in 2023 exceeded the pre-pandemic 2019 figures by 4.2 per cent.

The average age for brides and grooms increased to 35.8 years for brides and to 37.7 years for grooms in 2023, when compared to 2022.

In 2023, the average age of males in same-sex marriages was 40.8 years, while the average age of females in same-sex marriages was 38.0 years.

Advertisement

Roman Catholic marriage ceremonies were the most popular ceremonies for opposite-sex couples in 2023 accounting for 35 per cent of ceremonies, closely followed by civil ceremonies (32 per cent).

Most popular choices

A civil ceremony was the most popular choice for same-sex couples (52 per cent). Friday was the most popular day to get married.

August was the most popular month to wed for opposite-sex couples, while July was the most popular month for same-sex couples to marry in 2023.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday published Marriages 2023, with data compiled from the marriage registration forms of all marriages registered in Ireland in 2023.

Advertisement

Commenting on the report, Seán O’Connor, statistician in the vital statistics section, said: “There were 21,159 marriages in Ireland in 2023 including 646 same-sex marriages.

"This equates to a crude (unadjusted) marriage rate of 4.0 per 1,000 population.

"While the number of marriages celebrated in 2023 decreased by 8.7 per cent from 2022, 2023 was still 4.2 per cent higher than the final pre-pandemic year of 2019, which had 846 fewer marriages registered or a total of 20,313.

"Same-sex marriages increased by 4.5 per cent, up from 618 in 2022 to 646 in 2023."

Advertisement

The average age of men in opposite-sex marriages was 37.7 years while the average age of men in same-sex marriages was higher at 40.8 years.

The average age of women in opposite-sex marriages was 35.8 years in 2023, while the comparable age for women in same-sex marriages was 38.0 years.

The most popular form of ceremony for opposite-sex couples was a Catholic ceremony (35 per cent or 7,256), followed by a civil ceremony at 6,474 or 32 per cent.

The popularity of these two forms of ceremonies for opposite-sex couples has been in decline since 2014, when they accounted for 87 per cent of all marriage ceremonies.

Civil cermonies

A civil ceremony was the choice of 334 same-sex couples (52 per cent). Humanist ceremonies accounted for 7.9 per cent or 1,614 of all opposite-sex marriages and 15 per cent or 97 of all same-sex marriages in 2023.

August was the most popular month for opposite-sex marriages in 2023, while July was the most popular month for same-sex marriages.

Friday and Saturday continue to be the most popular days for wedding ceremonies for opposite-sex couples, while Friday, followed by Thursday were the most favoured days to wed for same-sex couples.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.