A political party in Germany has called for kebabs to be subsidised.

The cost of the food has become a running joke among politicians in Berlin, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz remarking that everywhere he goes he is asked about it.

It's feared kebabs could top €10 before long.

However, the German Left Party has suggested using state funds to cap the price at just under €5 and €2.50 for young people.

The dish of Turkish origin made of meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie currently costs around €7.90 there.

Kathi Gebel, a member of the Left Party's executive committee, told BILD: "When young people demand Olaf, make the kebab cheaper, then it's not an internet joke, but a serious cry for help!

"The state must intervene so that food does not become a luxury item."

The newspaper cited a report from Ms. Gebel's party, which says that 1.3 billion kebabs are eaten in Germany every year and the proposed subsidies could potentially cost "almost four billion".

