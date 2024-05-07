Play Button
Political party in Germany call for kebabs to be subsidised

Photo: Marcel Gnauk / Pixabay
Dayna Kearney
A political party in Germany has called for kebabs to be subsidised.

The cost of the food has become a running joke among politicians in Berlin, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz remarking that everywhere he goes he is asked about it.

It's feared kebabs could top €10 before long.

However, the German Left Party has suggested using state funds to cap the price at just under €5 and €2.50 for young people.

The dish of Turkish origin made of meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie currently costs around €7.90 there.

Kathi Gebel, a member of the Left Party's executive committee, told BILD: "When young people demand Olaf, make the kebab cheaper, then it's not an internet joke, but a serious cry for help!

"The state must intervene so that food does not become a luxury item."

The newspaper cited a report from Ms. Gebel's party, which says that 1.3 billion kebabs are eaten in Germany every year and the proposed subsidies could potentially cost "almost four billion".

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

