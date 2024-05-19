Sunday sport: Manchester City and Arsenal in race for Premier League glory on final day

Premier League

The battle to be crowned Premier League champions will be settled on the final day of the season this afternoon.

Manchester City host West Ham with their destiny in their own hands as they look to secure a record fourth successive title.

The leaders are two points clear of Arsenal, who are at home to Everton and will be hoping their rivals slip up.

Jurgen Klopp's nine-year spell as Liverpool manager comes to an end against Wolves at Anfield.

Advertisement

Tottenham just need a point at bottom team Sheffield United – or Chelsea failing to win against Bournemouth – to automatically qualify for the Europa League.

Newcastle are at Brentford, aiming for a top-six finish, while eighth-placed Manchester United visit Brighton in what is now Roberto De Zerbi's last game in charge of the hosts.

Luton welcomes Fulham and are favourites to be relegated, while Nottingham Forest takes on fellow strugglers Burnley.

All those games kick off at 4pm.

Gaelic games

Munster hurling

Advertisement

The Munster hurling championship continues this afternoon.

With champions Limerick not playing, Clare and Waterford can go above the Treaty in the table with a victory.

They meet in Ennis at 2pm while Tipperary and Cork renew their rivalry in Thurles at 4pm.

Wexford, meanwhile, know they need a big win over Carlow today to keep their Leinster Hurling Final hopes alive.

Advertisement

Keith Rossiter's men face their neighbours in Netwatch Cullen Park at 3pm.

Tailteann Cup

The Tailteann Cup round 2 continues this afternoon.

Wicklow are looking for a victory in Group 3 as they play host to Laois at 3pm.

There's a Group 1 clash at Pearse Park where Longford entertain Leitrim at 2:30pm.

All-Ireland under-20 football

Tyrone and Kerry will face off in the final of the All Ireland Under 20 Football Championship this afternoon.

The Red Hand are looking to win the tournament for the second time in 3 years.

The Kingdom are in their first final for 16 years.

That one has just gotten underway at O'Moore Park.

Golf

Shane Lowry's just two shots off the lead going into the final day of the US PGA Championship.

He shot a major record-equalling round of 62 at Valhalla.

Lowry's on 13-under-par, while American pair Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share the lead.

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 19th place on 8 under par.