Urgent appeal for foster families for dogs needing surgery

Dogs Trust Ireland is urgently seeking foster homes for some of the adult dogs in their care, especially those who need surgery and require home environments to recuperate in.

The charity is particularly keen for people who live in adult-only homes, or homes with older children to apply to foster a dog via their website. Homes with secure outdoor areas are also desirable, as some dogs may not be ready to go on walks.

Malcolm, the two-year-old Pitbull cross is one such dog in need. He needs to have knee surgery and Dogs Trust "would love to find him a home to settle into prior to his upcoming operation".

Malcolm arrived into the charity’s care from a local authority dog pound having been found as a six-month-old stray. He was adopted but came back to Dogs Trust, due to a change in his owner’s circumstances.

Eimear Cassidy, regional manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, explained: “Malcolm is a big, loveable, goofy boy who unfortunately needs to have surgery to repair his cruciate ligament. After his operation, he will have to spend several weeks on crate rest to allow his legs to heal, so we’d love for him to spend this time in a home rather than a kennel environment. Although Malcolm’s quite good with other dogs, as he'll be recovering from surgery, an adult-only home with no other pets would be ideal for him.

"He’s an incredibly sweet and friendly dog, with lots of love to give, so we’re really hoping to get him settled into a foster home as soon as possible. We feel this gives him the best chance of making a full recovery and getting back to enjoying his walks, pain-free again.”

The charity has also advised that while getting a foster home for Malcolm is one of their priorities, there are hundreds of other adult dogs who are also hoping to find temporary homes around the country. Fostering gives the most vulnerable dogs a chance to recuperate "in a loving home environment and can give them a better chance of finding their forever homes". It also frees up kennel space in Dogs Trust, which allows the charity to save other dogs who so desperately need their help.

While Malcolm is currently living in the charity’s re=homing centre in Dublin, so would ideally go to a foster home nearby, Dogs Trust is looking for foster homes all around Ireland for the other adult dogs in their care. For more information on fostering and to complete an application, see www.dogstrust.ie/fostering.

