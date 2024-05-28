Leicester City striker Tom Cannon receives first call-up to Republic of Ireland senior squad

Republic of Ireland Interim Head Coach John O'Shea has named his 26-man squad ahead of the team's upcoming international friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.

Leicester City striker Tom Cannon has received his first call-up to the senior side. Cannon previously made one appearance for the U21 side in a 2-1 win against Iceland, where he scored the opening goal. Fleetwood Town goalkeeper David Harrington has also been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Stoke City left-back Enda Stevens returns to the side, as does Celtic's Liam Scales, who was previously unavailable due to injury.

Excelsior striker Troy Parrot and goalkeeper Max O'Leary also make a return to the squad.

The full roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Max O'Leary (Bristol City)

David Harrington (Fleetwood Town)

Defenders:

Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Shane Duffy (Norwich City)

Dara O'Shea (Burnley)

Jake O'Brien (Lyon)

Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest)

Liam Scales (Celtic)

Robbie Brady (Preston North End)

Enda Stevens (Stoke City)

Midfielders:

Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

Jason Knight (Bristol City)

Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)

Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City)

Will Smallbone (Southampton)

Mark Sykes (Bristol City)

Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Celtic)

Forwards:

Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers)

Adam Idah (Celtic, on loan from Norwich City)

Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley)

Tom Cannon (Leicester City)

