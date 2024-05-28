Clonmel hosting judging stage of world's biggest food awards

The world's largest food awards have come to Clonmel in County Tipperary.

The Great Taste Awards celebrate the best products on the planet and has moved its judging panel from the UK to Ireland due to new import controls caused by Brexit.

It's the first time the awards have been held outside the UK for 30 years.

CEO of County Tipperary Chamber, Michelle Aylward says having the awards in Clonmel is a great boost for the area.

"It's fantastic to have the Great Taste Awards here in Clonmel. It's great for the town, and there's a great buzz around the place.

"Especially having awards which are of such a high standard when it comes to international food and drink.

"Also for the likes of Clonmel, Tipperary and Waterford which will have a boost from this visibility - putting us on the national infrastructure is great," she said.

